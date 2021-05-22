“I was right”.

─And if you were right and you saw everything in advance, why didn’t you solve it, why didn’t you bring all the vaccines that you promised to bring, why didn’t you increase the number of intensive care beds? Why for you and for others the most important thing is the legal shield of the Mother Superior?

That is what the common citizen thinks in desperate soliloquies because we fall from the slight economic scaffolding in which we live balancing ourselves.

The Prime Magistrate was forceful in the official channel and attributed to himself the exclusive and correct vision and solution of this drama.

Now, when apparently there is no other choice, the ruling bureaucracy, quick to steal foreign vaccines, came up with the only possible idea: to close everything again.

And keep promising vaccines.

It’s true, it’s all so terrible that the quarantine has to be intensified again.

But it is also true that empty brains advance.

When others developed the Pfizer, here We decided to block their entry and close and close.

Of course, with such low levels of vaccination and testing, it would only be possible at this time to start over with this repeated “finding” of loneliness by decree.

But bureaucratic futility cannot go unpunished forever. Because in addition to being bureaucratic, it is authoritarian. Because in addition to being authoritarian, she is psychopathic: it’s your fault; is the great message.

Incidentally, we should regularly commemorate the Day for the Memory of Vacunagate.

Such outrage can never be forgotten.

Here you are playing with life and death.

The level of inefficiency is measured by numbers of the deceased.

The first plague documented in history is that of 430 BC in Athens. The Greek historian Thucydides detailed it. He described the scenes of the contagion: “Even the dogs that approached the corpses died”. Thucydides himself was infected but he overcame it and told what he saw. He warned that those who were infected and survived did not fall ill again.

The Athenians were at war then – as so often – with the Spartans. The bewildered armies of Sparta found that it was not necessary to fight to win. They just walked away from Athens. Thus they defined the first sanitary cordon in history; get away from the plague.

That was the first remedy.

Over the past millennia, we grew apart and locked ourselves up over and over again.

Humanity advances but not so much.

But here, unlike the Athens-Sparta confrontation, the enemy is internal. The plague is vast and unholy, without a doubt, but its best ally is rooted in the prevailing bureaucracy that postpones any resolution, sheltering itself in the fragile coverage of total seclusion, which on the other hand few will probably comply strictly with, because we are already locked up and realism indicates that society does not repeat verbatim the behaviors that failed to resolve the depth of the drama.

The chief of staff considered that the restrictions are more efficient than the tests.

Here we are. Its position indicates everything, and everything happens in the eye of a volcano of high tensions, protests, despair and tears of sadness, contained or released.

Days later, a group of 20 or 25 people cut the Roca railroad tracks and produced an insane and massive crowd at the Constitución station. Who were the ones who perpetrated that picket that put thousands in danger due to the coronavirus that seeks to spread in those masses?

Who and how was the decision made to let them cut off the roads to increase the chances of mass contagion?

Argentina is a country without answers, and with too many questions.

What will happen to the big fairs in the suburbs?

What happens with the crowded neighborhoods of the periphery and without that exit route that are the schools?

The passion to control cannot be associated in parallel with the passion to solve without demagoguery.

The vigilance is extreme, the quarantine is deepening, the economy is collapsing, the throats are knotted in anguish.

Today is May 22.

May 22, 1810 Juan José Paso and Juan José Castelli They raised their angry and lucid voices, opening the way for the Revolution that was already coming.

The echo of those voices, and the echo of the voices of Mariano Moreno, by Manuel Belgrano and from the voices of others it becomes essential once again, after so much passion for involution and oppression against which those founders of freedom fought so hard.

Life and freedom are at stake.

And health and disease.

It is not a time for useless people with wild talk, for vain ignoramuses, for bureaucrats without ideas.

It is not a time for the delusional empire of narcissistic whims, so far removed from the tragedy that we are all living.