Club América is already qualified for the Liguilla and is the leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament classification with 33 points in 14 Matchdays, despite that, the most important thing for the azulcrema team is to reach the final phase of the competition in good shape and above all advance at least until the grand final to break their five-year drought without a Liga MX title.
Unfortunately for the coaching staff led by André Jardinethe Águilas continue to give everything on the field, game by game and on Date 15 this Wednesday, November 1 at 9:00 p.m. at the Alfonso Lastras, when they face Atlético de San Luis they will necessarily have to make some modifications due to the damage they suffered against the Monterrey Football Club the previous weekend.
For the confrontation against the Potosinos, several adjustments are contemplated according to information from the portal Eagle Passionthe Brazilian strategist will have to resort to the services of Ramon Juarez I Israel Kings because the Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky He had to leave the field due to injury in the last game.
In addition, Brian Rodriguez suffered a traumatic patellar dislocation in his left knee resulting from a Jesus Gallardohence Jonathan Rodriguez would replace his compatriot.
And if that was not enough, Henry Martin The match did not end due to discomfort either. However, for this confrontation he would be back Julian Quiñonesafter missing recent weeks due to injury.
In this way, the capital team could have at least three modifications with respect to its previous starting lineup against the Gang, although it could also have the return of Kevin Alvarez on the right wing, after staying on the bench the previous game so as not to risk it, after having the game under control.
