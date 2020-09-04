Going out masked in the streets of Strasbourg will no longer be an obligation from Monday noon (September 7). A news greeted with the greatest confusion by the inhabitants of the city. The courts have challenged the prefectural decree which imposes the wearing of a generalized mask in towns with more than 10,000 inhabitants, considering that this measure should be reserved for very frequented areas.

In Lyon and Villeurbanne, the prefectural decree requiring the wearing of a mask was also challenged by the administrative court. The Rhône prefecture has until September 8 at noon to review its copy and exclude from the decree geographic areas and schedules where urban density is lower.