DARIUS MINOR Correspondent. Rome Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 00:06



Police, military, health, teachers, professors and non-teaching staff of schools have to be vaccinated from this Wednesday in Italy. Those who are not will be suspended from their employment for an initial period of five days and fined between 600 and 1,500 euros. In addition, members of the security forces will have their weapon and badge removed. At the moment, the Government of Mario Draghi has only made vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory in these sectors, although more and more voices ask that it be extended to others if the contagion curve does not remit.

Given the continuity of the pandemic, the Executive approved an extension of the state of emergency until March 31, 2022, so that it will continue to have the appropriate institutional framework to adopt new restrictions with which to face the pandemic. This special regime, in force since January 31 of last year, ended at the end of this month. The Government also announced that unvaccinated people who enter Italy from another European country as of this Wednesday will have to spend five days in quarantine. Those who have completed the immunization schedule will suffice to present a rapid test with a negative result to rule out that they are infected. The quarantine will be ten days for people entering Italian territory from non-EU countries.

This Tuesday, 20,000 new cases and 120 deaths were registered, a death toll that had not been reached for seven months. More than 88% of Italians over 12 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, although there are still six million people who have not had a single injection. It is estimated that the Italian health system spends 50 million euros a month to treat anti-vaccines that fall ill with Covid-19 and have to be hospitalized.