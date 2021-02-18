The regulation issued by the AFIP on the obligation to register rental contracts is considered a new obstacle to overcome by the rental market, according to the vision of the real estate sector.

It happens that the implementation of the new rental law (27,551) that was enacted in July 2020 introduced some changes that altered the dynamics that rents had been registering. In particular, the extension of the duration of the contracts and the new regime of adjustment of rents, produced a retraction in the owners, many of whom chose to remove their properties from the rent. This produced a fall in the supply of properties and the consequent rise in prices, which in 2020 climbed above inflation.

Marta Liotto, coordinator of the analysis and statistics observatory of CUCICBA, the real estate business association commented on the regulation: “For us it is a new headache: the rental operation continues to be blocked each time. Now we have to explain to the owner that there is a new tax of which the value is not known and that will probably continue to increase the prices of the locations “.

“Despite the fact that the owner has the lowest rent in history, he has to make a very extensive contract, with uncertain values, on which he has to pay taxes to the AFIP. It is highly damaging,” Liotto said. The leader also noted: “on the contrary, owners must be encouraged so they can buy with tax breaks. Do not add new taxes to the need for housing. This is the product of the resounding failure of the new rental law, “he said.

While, Miriam Roldan, Vice President of the Council for Economic Sciences points out: “It is one more informational regime of the many that exist. The aggravating factor could be that in the event of an execution of a rental contract, the judge will have to report to the AFIP to see if the contract was denounced. If not it was like that, the fines established by law will be applied, “he clarifies.

“What is striking is the time it took for the regulation of the law and the limited time that is being given to comply with it” (All contracts must be reported since June 2020 before April 15 and the system will be available from March 1).

“Implementation always takes time,” according to Roldán. And he sums up: “the object or intention is understood but we do not know if the moment to implement it is opportune”.