The first to leave the trial were those accused of ideological forgery: the professionals, technicians and representatives of the institutions who had said up until 2011 that everything was fine, sometimes without ever having seen the Morandi bridge. The statute of limitations has already rung for them.

Then came the tolls for those accused of refusing to perform official duties: those public officials who had not carried out the control tasks they were supposed to fulfill. Out, out. They will never be found guilty, and they will not be the only ones. In the coming months it will be the turn of others to hear that bell: those accused of less serious crimes. Then others still. As long as those accused of road homicide, disaster and attack on transport safety remain in the balance. And we will have to be content with the sentence concerning them, former managers and technicians of Società Autostrade, Spea, (former operational arm of Autostrade for maintenance), the Ministry of Transport and other public offices.

This is the reality of the maxi-trial for the collapse of the Morandi, the massacre of shame: a bridge built by the Italian State, granted in concession to Autostrade and fallen on the eve of Ferragosto like a broken toy. That great cable-stayed viaduct was supposed to be the symbol of Italy entering the industrial boom, so much so that to inaugurate it President Saragat arrived in Genoa in 1967.

Instead it has become a symbol of inefficiency, carelessness, greed. And mourning. The giant with clay legs has taken away 43 lives: they were children, young people on vacation, workers returning home. Their families have been waiting for justice for six years, asking for an investigation into who was responsible, They demand that the guilty be punished as the law provides.

They are not alone. All the Genoese have passed thousands of times over that bridge that could have collapsed at any moment, even though at the time the technicians of the Autostrade Company said that it was not possible, because it was the most controlled in Italy. Thousands of people passed over that day just before the collapse, thousands more should have passed over it and did not do so because that August 14 it was raining too hard to confirm lunches and trips out of town. And in place of those 43 victims swallowed up by the sinkhole, there could have been anyone.

Not only that. An entire city, forced for years to pay the price of a broken city, is pushing to know who the perpetrators of the devastation are: who lost their homes, who was left without work, who filed a civil suit to obtain compensation for the damages suffered. No one is under the illusion that it is easy to get answers, examples of other maxi-trials for massacres that ended up in a big soap bubble they must leave everyone with their antennae straight.

We must give credit to the magistrates and the State for having done everything possible to reach a verdict within a reasonable time, for example by seconding administrative personnel to Genoa and setting up a tensile structure to host all the protagonists of the process.

But the impressive numbers show how difficult it is to move forward quickly: there are 58 defendants in the trial, and 324 witnesses have been heard in 170 hearings. There is a new super-expert report at stake, which could further lengthen the process, and in this case it will be difficult for the first instance ruling will arrive by the end of 2025.

But an answer will come eventually, it must come. And if it is not enough for those who have lost their dearest affections, it will be an indispensable word of truth for all of us. If it is true, as the prosecutors claim, that someone has put human lives at risk to save on maintenance, if this conduct has resulted in advantages in terms of dividends, performance bonuses, promotions, if a castle of lies has been built to hide a criminal reality based on pettiness and greed, all this must remain written in the public documents of Italian justice, as in an infamous column. And the last tolls of the bell must say “never again.”