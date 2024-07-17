The Argentine government has finally revealed the project that it has been working on since the very day that the former Chief of Staff, Nicolás Posse, was fired, along with the former spy chief, Silvestre Sívori. Javier Milei’s administration made official the creation of the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) and assigned it a large-scale structure that will report to the President. The Casa Rosada intends to maximize the potential of the services by creating three specialized agencies and adding an Internal Affairs Division whose mission, on paper, will be to prevent illegal espionage.

The new authorities of the SIDE will consider everything from the reinstatement of retired officials to blockchain specialists who are making their first step into public service. It is not ruled out that a person with experience in federal justice will take up a key position in the Internal Affairs Division, the crucial area of ​​the new structure.

Far from wanting to weaken the services, as the previous government wanted to do, Milei’s administration claims to want to give more power and greater international projection to Argentine intelligence. In fact, in the last few hours, the Casa Rosada mentioned that they have recently received serious threats against the security of the head of state – that was what months ago led Milei to stop traveling on commercial flights – and that is why it is necessary to have an effective follow-up of all the alerts, with a geopolitical perspective.

The presidential strategist Santiago Caputo, who is actually a member of the top government together with the Milei brothers, was actively involved in the design of the new structure, missions and functions of the new SIDE. It was he who chose the new head of the secretariat, Sergio Neiffert, former private secretary and partner of the former mayor of Malvinas Argentinas, Jesús Cariglino. The Secretary of Strategic Affairs of the Cabinet Office, José Luis Vila, who worked at the SIDE in the early 2000s, was an intelligence officer in Washington and left the services with the arrival of the Kirchnerist Oscar Parrilli to the AFI, also advised on the development of the new structure.

During the process, there were also informal consultations with the inner circle of Antonio Stiuso, former Director of Operations and former Director of Counterintelligence. Caputo had more than one contact with Lucas Nejamkis, an all-round collaborator of the former spy, to request advice. Both Stiuso and Nejamkis were abroad when the two decrees were published in the Official Gazette with the creation of the new SIDE.

The four new intelligence agencies

The four new agencies within the SIDE will be called: Argentine Intelligence Service (SIA), National Security Agency (ASN); and the Federal Cybersecurity Agency (AFC), all monitored by the so-called Internal Affairs Division, which will be the control body for the three previous ones.

The division into four areas allows efficiency by specification, as long as there is good integration.

At the Casa Rosada they say that the four agencies will most likely move from the historic building on 25 de Mayo Street, a few meters from the Government headquarters. The idea is still incipient: they have to find four buildings that are property of the State and that are suitable in terms of security to house the agents. Another ministry could be located on 25 de Mayo Street.

The SIA –some believe that the acronym is not a coincidence, since the structure is inspired by the CIA of the United States– will be dedicated to the “compilation of strategic information around the world” and to “cooperation with “allied” international intelligence agencies.” Alejandro Walter Colombo was appointed there. He was the intelligence attaché at the embassy in Rome during the Menem administration, in charge of the international area of ​​the AFI during the Mauricio Macri administration, and was the head of the International Relations area of ​​the City Government.

At the Casa Rosada they say that his name was suggested by Vila, although it is known that he was able to establish ties with the CIA and the Mossad, which were key to the libertarian administration. These are ties that Posse had forged – especially with the North American agency – and which must be rebuilt after his departure.

Alejandro Cecati, Macri’s former bodyguard (he was also bodyguard for Daniel Scioli and Carlos Corach) and a person with good ties to Patricia Bullrich, was appointed as head of the ASN – the local “FBI”. In December, the Minister of Security had asked for him to be head of the Federal Police when he agreed to take over the libertarian government, but Posse had intervened with the appointment of all the heads of the forces.

The new SIDE will have direct influence over the National Directorate of Criminal Intelligence (DNIC), which is the intelligence department of the security forces, since it will be the one that will authorize its budget. The DNIC is an area that, behind closed doors in the Government, Bullrich asked to be especially strengthened, given that she considers it key in the fight against drug trafficking. The top brass of the Casa Rosada did not open the door to the Minister of Security in the design of the new intelligence services. But they did discuss with her the appointment of Cecati, of whom the minister has a good opinion.

Ariel Waissbein, an expert in cryptography and information security who comes from the private sector with experience in blockchain technology, was appointed to head the AFC – in charge of preventing cyberattacks, in the style of the American NSA.

The key to the entire structure will be the fourth department, the Internal Affairs Division, whose head is being kept secret. According to La Nación, it is not ruled out that someone from the federal justice system will be appointed there. “He still has to consult with his family,” said someone familiar with the process.

At the Casa Rosada they assured: “The Internal Affairs Division will allow any agent to report that he received an illegal order. It will allow us to combat illegal espionage because there will no longer be due obedience as there was until now.”

From now on, Neiffert will have a complex job in terms of human resources. The decrees published by Milei on Tuesday authorize him to “create, integrate and put into operation a Temporary Commission for Reclassification of Transferred Personnel” from the old AFI. It also enables him to “approve a regime for the incorporation of retired personnel from the agencies of the National Intelligence System” on the condition that they can maintain their pensions or the military retirements enjoyed by those former agents.

One official said: “During Alberto Fernández’s government, the system had collapsed, and the sense of the mission of national intelligence had been lost. During Macri’s government, confidence in the chain of command had been lost. Everything has to be rebuilt from minus ten.”

Maia Jastreblanky

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA