The objectives of the visit of the Colombian Ombudsman to the United States

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargois in Washington alerting the authorities at the OAS and the IACHR about the serious security risks that exist in many municipalities in the country ahead of the upcoming regional elections.

Camargo has scheduled meetings with the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, and the Executive Secretary of the IACHR, Tania Reneaum Panszi, to whom he intends to show the risk maps for the action of the illegal armed groups throughout the country in relation to the situation of violence that has been taking place.

They will particularly review, according to sources in the Ombudsman’s Office, the situation of threatened mayors and the most critical areas of the country in view of the upcoming elections.

A couple of days ago, the defender met with President Gustavo Petro and told him that 380 municipalities are at maximum risk of violation of rights and the number continues to rise in view of the presentation of the early warning in an electoral context that the Ombudsman will present in the coming days.

According to the defender, the situation is extremely serious since the illegal armed groups are taking advantage of the Colombian State due to its accelerated expansion throughout the national territory.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68