Thursday, August 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The objectives of the visit of the Colombian Ombudsman to the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in World
0
The objectives of the visit of the Colombian Ombudsman to the United States

Close


Close

Ombudsman Carlos Camargo in meeting with mayors

Defender Carlos Camargo.

Defender Carlos Camargo.

Carlos Camargo has scheduled meetings with the OAS and the IACHR. He will alert context for elections.

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargois in Washington alerting the authorities at the OAS and the IACHR about the serious security risks that exist in many municipalities in the country ahead of the upcoming regional elections.

See also  Bitcoin Market Owner creates cryptocurrency custodian - ISTOÉ MONEY

(We recommend: Petro’s proposal to renegotiate FTA with the US raises more questions than answers)

Camargo has scheduled meetings with the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, and the Executive Secretary of the IACHR, Tania Reneaum Panszi, to whom he intends to show the risk maps for the action of the illegal armed groups throughout the country in relation to the situation of violence that has been taking place.

(Furthermore: ‘We trust that the authorities will investigate the case of Nicolás Petro’: United States)

They will particularly review, according to sources in the Ombudsman’s Office, the situation of threatened mayors and the most critical areas of the country in view of the upcoming elections.

A couple of days ago, the defender met with President Gustavo Petro and told him that 380 municipalities are at maximum risk of violation of rights and the number continues to rise in view of the presentation of the early warning in an electoral context that the Ombudsman will present in the coming days.

(Keep reading: The cases of fraud in Miami against Colombians seeking to migrate to the United States)

According to the defender, the situation is extremely serious since the illegal armed groups are taking advantage of the Colombian State due to its accelerated expansion throughout the national territory.

See also  New Matrix trailer released and Unreal Engine 5 experience announced

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI
EL TIEMPO correspondent
Washington
On Twitter @sergom68

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#objectives #visit #Colombian #Ombudsman #United #States

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Renata Scotto: On the death of the opera singer

Renata Scotto: On the death of the opera singer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result