After being the author of the great goal that gave Club de Fútbol Monterrey victory in the Clásico Regio against Tigres UANL last weekend, louis romopoints to the championship with the Gang after 12 days of the regular phase.
At the end of the game, the Gang’s midfielder spoke to the media before reporting to the Mexican team for the FIFA Date and assured that the team Victor Manuel Vucetich. They are only interested in going for the championship.
“”We are very happy to bring another joy to our fans, so we seek to continue with the good moment and good pace to reach the Liguilla in good shape. We have a very clear objective that we set for ourselves, which is to be champion and we are going for it.”
– Louis Romo.
The midfielder assured that the victory is dedicated to all Albiazules fans, after being the one who gave the team the victory and, in addition, broke the losing streak of nine consecutive matches losing at home feline.
“The truth is that the game was very close and we had a little better aim, that’s why we came out with the victory. The truth is it’s important to get a large number of advantages and thus be able to continue for the good moment facing the Liguilla. We must look for the highest number of points in the tournament”, assured Blunt.
