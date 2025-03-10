All the bathroom bathrooms have a series of toiletries At the disposal of guests, a very practical resource for those who do not want to pack jars with liquids in their suitcase. In the case of the shampoo, some hair experts point out, however, that not all the products offered are the best option.

“Most hotels shampoos They are super alkaline, aggressive for hair and full of sulfates, parabens and other ingredients that strip the hair of their natural oils, “explains stylist Marz Collins in statements to Huffpost. Combining these types of products with hard water that comes from shower can lead to hair looks “opaque, lifeless and full of static electricity,” he says.

A similar opinion has Tom Smith, an expert in hair and trends, which ensures that “It is difficult to trust In hotel brand toiletries, since they are often complemented with bulk products, so You never really know what they contain“

The situation changes when talking about luxury hotels, according to Smith, which also explains A trick To know if the toilet items that are seen in the bathrooms. “In many boutique hotels, the products used in the rooms are often available for sale in the lobbyso it is a good sign, “he says.

Collins also distrusts those shampoos who are not well labeled or offered in dispensersan increasingly common format of seeing in hotels. “If it seems open, I do not trust. If the shampoo and conditioner dispensers are mounted on the wall, never use them,” he says.

Smith, meanwhile, has confessed that he usually uses the hotel shampoo products for comfort and to “save space” in the suitcase, although he ends up repentant. “Last year I took more than 60 flights for work and, as I have short hair and almost without dyeing, I usually use the hotel shampoo products,” he said. However, he continues, “often It disappoints me quality and I always regret Not having brought my own favorite products. “

In any case, experts point out that if the hair needs A special treatmentit is best to take the house shampoo. “These products are usually formulated to be profitable and adequate for a wide range of hair types, which can mean that they are not specialized for specific hair problems such as color treatment, hydration or volume,” says Rhysa Phommachanh, an expert in beauty and skin care.

Before the dilemma of using the hotel shampoo or not, the stylist Netty Jordan is committed to doing before “A small shampoo test”, which consists of washing your hands “and seeing how they feel once they are dry. Does my skin look? Do I feel my hands need lotion? That is usually an indicator that the shampoo is going to dry or will not be the best for my hair.”