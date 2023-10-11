User Reddit with the nickname brigettewithnod shared the story of how her mother-in-law discovered an item in her suitcase that made her feel ashamed. She noted that she felt completely depressed after the incident.

The woman said that she, her child and her husband came to visit her husband’s family on vacation. Her mother-in-law volunteered to help her with the baby while she and her husband got ready for bed. The author of the post also mentioned that she left a suitcase next to her husband’s mother and son.

Suddenly, the mother-in-law noticed a sex toy in the suitcase, took it out, then showed the item to her grandson and smelled it. “What made the situation even worse was that she asked: ‘What is this? It smells delicious!’” the daughter-in-law added.

She had to explain to her mother-in-law that it was an intimate accessory. According to the heroine of the story, she still feels depressed. “I want to drown myself in the ocean. His family talks openly about sex, and we will remember this for a long time, laughing. But I’m so ashamed,” admitted brigettewithnod.

In the comments, users urged the woman not to worry about what happened and think positively about it. Some of them doubted that the mother-in-law did not know what a sex toy was. “If a family talks so openly about sex, it’s unlikely they don’t know what a vibrator is,” one said.

