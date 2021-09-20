It’s easy to forget that Disney and Lucasfilm are working on a series of Obi-Wan Kenobi, This is because we have had almost no information about the project recently. Well, that has finally changed today since, according to Ewan McGregor, the show has already concluded its filming phase and, apparently, “it will not disappoint the fans.”

Having won a Emmy for his role in the miniseries of Netflix, Halston, McGregor declared to Variety that the series had already finished its filming and that it would not disappoint the fans who have been waiting for it for so long.

Mcgregor He also stated to Variety the following:

“I think it will be very good. I had a great time doing it and had the opportunity to work with incredible people. “

The actor added that thanks to the new kind of technology, his experience was vastly different from when he filmed the prequels several years ago.

The series of Obi-Wan will take place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith. We will follow the adventures of this Jedi knight during his instance in Tatooine, After the Jedi Order fall at the hands of Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. We don’t know exactly when it’s going to premiere, but if all goes well, we could see as early as the end of 2022.

Via: IGN