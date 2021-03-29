Star Wars continues to expand on television. In the past Disney Investor Day, the annual event that the entertainment giant celebrates for investors, the company announced that it had a dozen series set in its universe in preparation. This Monday it was known that the filming of one of the most anticipated will begin in April. Is about ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, the fiction that follows in the footsteps of the Jedi master who instructed Anakin and whom he will reincarnate Ewan McGregor. The bombshell news on that occasion was that Hayden christensen, the protagonist of the first ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, would also return to give life to who finally ended up becoming Darth Vader.

The story, as Disney has advanced, starts ten years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’, in which Kenobi suffered his greatest defeat, the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who became the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Deborah Chow, director of the first two episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’, will be responsible for directing the series, which will be written by Joby harold.

Actors like Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie have joined the cast of a series that does not yet have a release date , but that will come to Disney +.

Beyond ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, Disney prepares two fictions derived from ‘The Mandalorian’: ‘Rangers of the New Republic’ and ‘Ashoka’. This second will star Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan, who already had some relevance in the animated series of the franchise and which Rosario Dawson has given life in ‘The Jedi’, one of the most acclaimed episodes of the star series of the platform. ‘Andor’ is a prequel to ‘Rogue One’, and follows in the footsteps of Cassian Andor, played by Mexican Diego Luna. For the next few years the company prepares more titles: ‘Lando’, a series about the character of Lando Calrissian, created by Justin Simien, the author of ‘Dear white people’; an animated fiction that will be called ‘The Bad Batch’, another anthology of shorts under the brand ‘Visions’, ‘The Acolyte’, and the sympathetic ‘A Droid Story’ that recovers the mythical R2-D2 and C-3PO.