American singer Melissa Vivan Jefferson, known as Lizzo, walked the streets of Los Angeles in a revealing outfit and was cursed online. Relevant photos and comments appeared on the Daily Mail.

The paparazzi captured the 33-year-old singer in a tight black jumpsuit made of translucent material, through which her body and underwear were visible. The footage shows that the outfit of The Truth Hurts brand is decorated with long strips of fabric that fall to the ground. The star complemented her image with long silver earrings and sandals with heels.

Readers of the publication criticized the singer’s costume, which was too vulgar, in their opinion. “It seems to me that someone forgot to dress”, “Sorry, but any woman who dresses like that, regardless of size, is just trashy, not sexy”, “Disgusting”, “She often wears vulgar clothes”, “I would be ashamed Little. Why do people think we want to see their bodies? ” – they were indignant.

Earlier in May, Lizzo in a form-fitting short outfit on the street sparked an online disgust. She was photographed walking in a lilac bodycon mini dress and white heeled sandals. “She should wear clothes of her size,” the celebrity reproached in the comments.