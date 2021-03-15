It was born with criticism and they even voted to demolish it. He witnessed celebrations and protests; of urban and social transformations. Last year, the pandemic and quarantine caused the renewal that is done every four years to be skipped. The obelisk, in May, he turns 85. And from Monday work will begin for paint it completely again. And to restore the bars that protect it from vandalism.

The whole “facelift” will take until the end of April and the beginning of May. Thus, the monument, which became the greatest icon of Buenos Aires, will be ready for its 85th birthday, May 23. It is still too early to know if there will be any kind of celebration.

In 2016, when he turned 80, the same number of neighbors who had previously signed up through social networks, were able to access the experience of climbing to the top of the internal stairs and leaning out of the four windows that give a privileged view of the avenues July 9 and Corrientes.

Now it is not known if a similar action can be repeated. Most likely, the health situation does not allow it. But the Obelisk will still be there, having overcome at least two demolition threats and waiting to receive the 308 liters of paint that they will renew it after five years. And with five key data with which it became a reference for the City and also for Argentina.

From church to monument

Before 1936, where Corrientes, 9 de Julio and Roque Sáenz Peña intersect today, there was the San Nicolás de Bari church. There the national flag was raised for the first time in the City, on August 23, 1812, an event that is remembered with an inscription on one of the faces of the Obelisk. The other three commemorate the first founding of the City by Pedro de Mendoza, the second by Juan de Garay and the federalization of Buenos Aires in 1880.

In the 1930s, Buenos Aires underwent a great transformation. The North and South diagonals were opened and Corrientes Street was also widened. Construction of 9 de Julio Avenue was also started. The Obelisk was planned to become the center of this nucleus of avenues.

15 minutes to the top

The Obelisk is a hollow structure of 67.5 meters and 170 tons surmounted by a lightning rod. Getting to the top, where there is a three-by-three room with four windows, is not easy. You have to upload the 206 steps iron of a straight staircase without railing, with only seven landings. Doing so takes about 15 minutes. Last year, 35 residents lived the experience, hand in hand with a program of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Public Space that proposed visits to distinctive places in the City.

The Obelisk was designed by the Tucuman architect Alberto Prebisch and cost 200,000 pesos national currency. The work was carried out by the German company GEOPE-Siemens Bauunion-Grün & Bilfinger and was done in record time. Monument it was raised in 31 days by 157 workers, which used 680 m3 of cement and 1,300 meters of limestone from Córdoba. They had to circumvent the subway tunnels and even an old underground power plant. And the Obelisk had its martyr: the Italian worker José Cosentino fell into one of the vaults of the foundation and died.

The Obelisk in a pandemic. Due to the quarantine last year they did not renew the painting. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

When they wanted to demolish it

On May 23, 1936, in the presence of President Agustín P. Justo, the monument was officially inaugurated. The mayor of Buenos Aires was Mariano de Vedia y Miter.

Criticism was not long in coming. They treated him as an “ugly punch”. “In the middle of the street / there is a standing mass / they call it the Obelisk / and it is useless,” said a popular verse. Its creator defined it as “an abstract, pure and simple work that symbolizes nothing.” Only Baldomero Fernández Moreno found him poetry: “Where was the city kept / this gleaming silver sword / suddenly drawn / and attacked to the blue skies,” he wrote.

In 1939, the Deliberative Council passed a law to demolish it by 23 votes to 3. The councilors argued “economic, aesthetic and public safety” reasons. One of the concerns was that stone panels were coming off. The timely veto of Mayor Arturo Goyeneche, who claimed that the Obelisk was under national jurisdiction, saved him. Y the stone slabs were replaced by cement plaster.

The Obelisk under construction, during 1935.

.The unfulfilled prophecy

The Obelisk also survived the premonition of a certain Jorge Osvaldo Delio Krasnoff, who stated in a letter that he sent to Clarion: “The Obelisk will disappear on Sunday, March 12, 1978.” There was a huge media uproar. No one knows what happened to Krasnoff, but the Obelisk remained in its place.

The only major change it underwent in recent years was in 1987, when bars were put on it to prevent acts of vandalism, such as the frequent spray-painting it suffered.

A facelift every 4 years

Between 1985 and 1986 they painted it at least 40 times. The Obelisk used to receive spray graffiti and attacks. In 1987, bars were put up to protect it.

Now the paint is renewed every four years. The first step of the work that will begin on Monday will be a water wash. Then it will remove badly adhered plaster remains.

The Obelisk in its early years, when the Plaza de la República was round.

The first coat of paint will have an anti-graffiti coating. The second will be with acrylic latex (Paris Stone color paint). And in the third, a lacquer will be used to protect the low relief letters. The painting of the perimeter bars will also be renewed.

The works are in charge of the Ministry of Public Space and Urban Hygiene, which for the ninth time signed an agreement with the Chamber of Painters and Related Restoration Entrepreneurs of the Argentine Republic (CEPRARA).

