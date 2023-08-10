The San Ildefonso School in Mexico City presents a monumental exhibition starting this Friday that brings together the work of the Oaxacan painter Sergio Hernández, one of the greatest exponents of modern Mexican art. This exhibition is the most important and complete shown so far in Mexico, and includes unpublished pieces by the creator from Huajapan de León, a member of the so-called Oaxacan School of Painting, of which he and Francisco Toledo are among its main exponents. It is a sample of 143 works that are a journey through the mystical universe of Hernández, his passion for mythology and the tragic and epic history of his country, but also his love for nature, a reflection on his resilience despite the destruction to which the human being submits it.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Friday until the end of January and includes a tour of seven rooms in this beautiful viceroyalty building, one of the most impressive palaces in the historic center of Mexico City, the work of the Company’s mission of Jesus after the Spanish conquest. The exhibition is divided into four sections, which are a sample of Hernández’s creative stages. start with History, a presentation of the pre-Columbian and post-spanish codices that interprets the mystical vision of the inhabitants of what would later be known as New Spain, as well as the process of conquest and the birth of a new mestizo culture . In this section there is also his collection of works on Benito Juárez, an adored character in Mexican politics, a renovator, whose figure is used by all politicians in Mexico. Hernández presents a critical and even comic vision of Juárez, an omnipresent figure, who “is in the imagination of politicians. He is a real character, but he is also a fantasy of politics.”

The other sections of the exhibition include Universes, which show his nightscapes and works created to recreate his vision of the world, his dreams and longings. is also Mythology and Nature, which is the painter’s homage to an environment that dies rapidly by the hand of the human being. Because Hernández defines himself as a “pessimist” and regrets not only this destruction of nature, but also the violence that affects the inhabitants of his country, but also the tens of thousands of migrants who travel through Mexico every day in search of a dreams that do not reach “It seems that we are with the ‘Peter Pan syndrome’, which leaves us a moral: many human beings are still children, because we do not fight for our freedom,” Hernández explained this Wednesday during a guided tour for journalists. “This country is in suspense,” he added. “In this country we are beheaded, we live a violence that we did not know. There is death, death of migrants. It’s a drama. Violence has become natural to us.” A pessimistic vision that the author explained in this way in an interview with EL PAÍS: “In the world, people no longer want truths, they want lies.”

Tour of the exhibition of the painter Sergio Hernández. Photo: NADYA MURILLO | Video: COURTESY

Visit the exhibition distributed in 1,103 square meters in seven rooms of the Colegio de San Ildefonso, is to immerse yourself in the particular vision that Hernández has of history, with its tears and its epic, but also of a painful present time. He tells, for example, that his interest in the codices from before the conquest began when some anthropologists invited him to participate in works on the old Templo Mayor, where valuable documents were found that aroused his interest in this important part of Mexican history. , a moment of its creation full of mysticism, colors, a passion for what Mexico was before the European encounter. “The amazing creativity of Sergio Hernández translates myths into an impressive plastic imaginary. His versions of the myth of the European savage are fascinating, as he creates a multitude of pictorial characters and symbols that live in a wonderful, albeit terrifying world”, explained Mexican anthropologist Roger Bartra, whose work has influenced Hernández’s work. .

The works included in this exhibition are monumental, occupying large spaces in the colonial halls of San Ildefonso and they are a sample of the mastery achieved by Oaxacan painters within the Mexican plastic arts. “The artist preserves the fertile imagination, as well as ingenuity and expressive freedom and harmonizes them with refined techniques and a spirit of constant renewal; the result is an unmistakable language and style, guided by a strong sense of figurative composition”, explain the curators of the exhibition. “His work by him is linked to the most innovative artistic trends in contemporary art; In it you can find, for the same reason, the essence of Oaxacan art and its deepest elements and values ​​”, he added. The exhibition will be open until January 28 and is an opportunity to appreciate one of the most representative living artists of Mexican art.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country