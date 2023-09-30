In a statement published on Friday night, the Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) stated that the recent raid by the Guatemalan Public Ministry on the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal is worrying. It is the fifth joint raid by the Prosecutor’s Office on the TSE and the headquarters of the Semilla Movement, the party of president-elect Bernardo Arévalo. The ongoing investigation is “under reserve,” according to prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche.

The Organization of American States (OAS) has expressed concern about the recent actions of Guatemala’s attorney general, Rafael Curruchiche, which it considers an “intolerable violation” of the country’s Constitution.

The OAS has strongly condemned these actions, which include raids on the offices of the national electoral authority, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, and the suspension of the Semilla Movement before the presidential elections.

Progressive Bernardo Arévalo, winner of the August 20 presidential election, has faced a bitter post-election battle from his opponents.

The United States has also urged Guatemalan authorities to end what it calls “intimidation efforts” against election officials and members of the ruling party.

The international community has expressed its concern about the situation of the electoral process in Guatemala, and the OAS has maintained constant observation. The Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, has asked the Prosecutor’s Office to stop the persecution against Arévalo de León, considering that there are political motivations behind it.

Gabriel Aguilera (C), and Ranulfo Rojas pose for photographs outside the headquarters of the Constitutional Court in Guatemala City on September 29, 2023. Guatemala’s electoral court was raided this Friday by the questioned prosecutor’s office to request information about the minutes of the electoral process that brought the social democrat Bernardo Arévalo to the presidency, official sources reported. AFP – JOHAN ORDONEZ

This Friday, the Public Ministry carried out a raid on the main headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), in an attempt to obtain the original minutes 4 and 8, documents that contain crucial data on the electoral results.

The TSE denounced this act as part of a series of “previous attacks” aimed at “destabilizing and delegitimizing the electoral process.”

This series of raids at the TSE headquarters marks the fifth episode – four raids at the High Court and one at the headquarters of the Semilla Movement – since the first electoral round was held last June, which has generated growing concern both at the national and international.

Although the Public Ministry has not officially confirmed its objective in the raid, the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, Rafael Curruchiche, has kept the process under wraps, which has generated speculation and concern about the intentions behind this action. He also accused the OAS of “staining” democracy in Guatemala.

The raid carried out at this time by the @MPguatemala It exposes a series of intimidating actions, aimed at undermining the integrity of our democracy and calling into question the electoral results already made official. pic.twitter.com/vMqkbSzJFD — TSE Guatemala (@TSEGuatemala) September 29, 2023



If nothing changes, Arévalo de León will assume the Presidency on January 14, replacing the current president, Alejandro Giammattei.

Is there a transition process in Guatemala after the controversial elections?

The political situation in Guatemala has been marked by tensions and controversies since the August 20 presidential elections, in which Bernardo Arévalo, a center-left sociologist, emerged as the winner of the second round.

However, his victory has not been without legal challenges and political disputes that have generated concern both nationally and internationally.

The Semilla Movement, his party, has faced a series of legal obstacles, criminal investigations and other attempts that some observers consider a threat to the election results.

The presidential duo of Bernardo Arévalo and Karin Herrera greet their followers from a balcony, after the preliminary results of the elections announced them as the winner of the second round of the elections, in Guatemala City on August 20, 2023. © AP – Moises Castillo

One of the critical moments was the temporary suspension of the legal status of Movimiento Semilla as a political party by the citizen registry, an organization within the electoral court. This measure was taken in relation to an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in party documentation five years ago, a situation that has been interpreted as political persecution.

Despite legal challenges and the lack of recognition of his defeat by Sandra Torres, the former conservative first lady who ran against Arévalo in the runoff, the government transition process has begun. The first transition meeting between the outgoing president, Alejandro Giammattei, and Arévalo already took place at the beginning of September.

Presidential candidate Sandra Torres, of the National Union of Hope party, gives a press conference hours before the polls close, during the second round of the presidential elections in Guatemala City, on August 20, 2023. © Reuters – Cristina Chiquin

The arrival of Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), to Guatemala to accompany this meeting and supervise the situation in the country at the beginning of the transition period was an important point of attention.

The OAS has urged guaranteeing respect for the popular will expressed at the polls and has expressed concern about the misuse of the legal system to change electoral results.

The reinstatement of Movimiento Semilla as a political party is effective at least until October 31, when the electoral period in Guatemala officially concludes, in accordance with Guatemalan law. This has allowed some temporary stability in the country’s political landscape.

Arévalo seeks to strengthen its relations with the outside world

The president-elect of Guatemala will join the IX meeting of the Puebla Group in Mexico, which brings together progressive politicians from Spain and Latin America this weekend. From September 29 to October 1, an important event will be held at the International Baroque Museum of Puebla with the motto “In unity we advance.” This meeting will bring together leaders of the Latin American left, including former presidents such as Evo Morales of Bolivia, Rafael Correa of ​​Ecuador and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero of Spain.

Six former presidents of Ibero-America will also be present, such as Ernesto Samper of Colombia, Manuel Zelaya of Honduras and Leonel Fernández of the Dominican Republic. In addition, important figures such as Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and Delcy Rodríguez, vice president of Venezuela, will participate.

The main objective of this meeting is to address crucial issues, such as the fight against hunger, economic blockades, the climate crisis and the “neoliberal” model. One of the highlighted topics will be the proposed ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to promote peace.

Bernardo Arévalo’s participation seeks to set precedents for his rapprochement with abroad, but especially with the region. The elected president will also visit the United States, the main objective is to meet with the migrant community in the North American country.

“We want to bring here to Congress a law reform so that migrants abroad can not only vote for president and vice president, but also vote for their own representatives in the Congress of the Republic,” Arévalo said in a press conference.

With EFE, Reuters and local media