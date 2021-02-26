The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States, headed by Luis Almagro, He came out to answer this Friday the criticisms of the Government for the appointment of María Eugenia Vidal as head of the electoral mission for the legislatures of El Salvador this Sunday and said that criteria were used for her election “Objectives” and “gender equity”.

In a note that you agreed to Clarion, sent to the Argentine mission in the OAS, led by Ambassador Carlos Raimundi, the secretariat indicates that the selection of the former governor of Buenos Aires was according to criteria established by the organization for electoral missions (MOE).

He points out that it was taken into account that Vidal “he does not hold a position on the national board of a political party ”. Furthermore, the letter says, “She is the first Argentine woman to occupy a head of MOE” and that “Objective criteria were adopted for their selection, including gender equity.”

Raimundi had rejected the election of Vidal as OAS overseer in El Salvador and had called for “taking into account the criteria of the OAS manual for electoral missions.” In a letter addressed to Almagro yesterday, he had expressed his “total disagreement with his insistence on appointing Argentine citizens belonging to the same political party to the Electoral Observation missions in our region”, referring to Together for Change.

Although he did not directly name Vidal, in the letter he stated that “the criteria of the OAS manual for electoral missions should be taken into account, which indicates that those persons who, at the time of the convocation, are part of the national directive of a political party ”.

“The OAS electoral observation missions should strictly adhere to objective technical criteria and avoid overstepping their powers, which has led to serious institutional crises, such as the one that occurred in Bolivia in 2019,” said Raimundi.

In this regard, the Secretariat replied that Raimundi’s note “It also contains other factual errors”. “Rather, the EOMs have avoided institutional and political crises with their work, their conclusions and recommendations, this being the reason why more and more countries request their presence and for more electoral processes.”

It added that, “with regard to the audit mission in the case of Bolivia referred to in the note, the findings were absolutely factual and of no other nature. They have never been contested in technical terms and the conclusions of the audit are absolutely binding, firstly, for Bolivia since the Government of former President Evo Morales wanted it to be so and secondly for the General Secretariat of the OAS and its Secretary General. The respective reports presented to the Permanent Council of the OAS they were accepted practically unanimously ”.

Earlier this Friday, the OAS published a message from Vidal to Salvadoran citizens on its social networks. “Throughout these days we have met to listen to all political actors, representatives of civil society forces and electoral authorities, in order to produce a report to strengthen institutions and democracy,” he explained. And he asked “to wait patiently and calmly for the results.”

Washington. Correspondent