The Organization of American States (OAS) ratified this Monday that in the general elections of Bolivia in 2019 there were registered “Multiple and repeated manipulations, irregularities and problems” and invited the head of the Argentine mission in Washington, Carlos Raimundi, to a meeting to explain those points and thus “Avoid the repetition of misconceptions.”

Without naming him, the OAS This is how he responded to Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, who had described as an “absolute immoral” the secretary general of the regional body, Luis Almagro, and had blamed him for the “coup” that he says Evo Morales suffered in 2019.

In a load you agreed to Clarion, addressed to the Argentine mission to the OAS, the organization’s Secretariat for Strengthening Democracy formally responds to a note that Raimundi had sent in February, criticizing the appointment of former governor María Eugenia Vidal as a member of an electoral mission in El Salvador and that it denounced that these types of delegations usually “Exceeding its powers” that lead to “serious crises” like that of Bolivia.

The OAS had already responded to Vidal’s issue. But in subtle diplomatic language it is understood that This new letter comes to light to respond to the criticisms made by Foreign Minister Solá days ago, who in Bolivia had said that Almagro is “an absolute immoral” who places himself “at the orders of the strongest, at the orders of Donald Trump.” And that the Uruguayan, “without having all the data, denounced fraud in Bolivia” and that is why “he made an enormous contribution so that there would be a coup,” according to Solá.

The OAS letter to Raimundi notes that the organization’s findings in Bolivia “They were conclusive and have been made public.” In the letter, he reiterates several of the most relevant conclusions that are already known and points out that “the multiple and repeated manipulations, irregularities and problems observed are described in more detail in the final report of the Electoral Observation Mission and in the final report of the audit ”.

But the organization seeks that the Government is clear about the concepts and wants to explain them in person, something that – it states in the letter – it has not been able to do so far: “The Secretariat for the Strengthening of Democracy again extends an invitation to the Permanent Mission of the Argentine Republic to sustain a meeting in order to deepen the evidentiary evidence presented in this and any other issue related to the Electoral Observation Missions, in accordance with the offer already made by the General Secretariat and with respect to which nor has there been a response”.

It also clarifies that “it is estimated that the meeting is absolutely necessary to avoid repetition of misconceptions and unfounded linked to this issue ”.

On the issue of the coup d’état, and “for the purpose of refuting allegations,” the OAS notes that the audit report highlighted that “It is understood that the constitutional mandates should not be interrupted, including that of President Evo Morales”.

And that “since the OAS was the only multilateral organization that held that the constitutional mandate of the former President should be respected and that all institutions should act in accordance with the Constitution, the absolute falsehood of any accusation against the Organization of having participated in a coup d’état is evident”, Concludes the letter.

Evo Morales was forced to resign from the presidency of Bolivia on November 10, 2019 and has always accused the OAS and Almagro of supporting “the machinery of the coup”, after the report on the elections of that year, which were annulled by allegations of fraud in your favor.

The former Bolivian president lived for almost a year in Argentina, from where he led the Movement for Socialism (MAS) campaign with which Luis Arce won the presidency in October.

Washington. Correspondent