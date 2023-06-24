Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, last week in Managua, Nicaragua. JAIRO CAJINA (AFP)

The Organization of American States (OAS) condemned the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo “without objection” this Friday in Washington, where the organization’s 53rd General Assembly was held. Gone are the threats of Brazil for “softening” the resolution entitled The Human Rights Crisis in Nicaragua and instead, member countries unanimously condemned “the persistent repression and oppression of political opponents, the media, religious entities, including the Catholic Church” and “charitable organizations such as the Red Cross.”

“The air of our hemisphere must be free of the plague of repression. The oppression of the rights of individuals and our societies must act without hesitation to safeguard freedom, leaving little room for those who want to limit them,” said Ronald Sanders, Permanent Representative of Antigua and Barbuda and one of the promoters of the initiative. The resolution demands that all human rights violations cease and that civil and political rights be respected, especially religious persecution. The OAS, as in past resolutions, rejected the “harassment against journalists, the media, and non-governmental organizations, respecting their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

This final version of the resolution was reached after several negotiation meetings between the member countries that proposed the document, after it became known that Brazil tried to soften the language of the original proposal. The representatives of Brazil initially presented changes to the draft resolution that spoke of “supposed” human rights abuses and eliminated an article that highlighted the departure of thousands of Nicaraguans from the country since 2018, the year of the massive social protests that shook the Ortega-Murillo administration.

After negotiations between the member countries and rejection by the Nicaraguan opposition abroad, especially those denationalized by the regime, the Brazilian delegation to the OAS reversed its changes and the final draft was adopted, which was approved this Friday. The former Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS, Arturo McFields, who resigned from his position in 2022 in protest against the actions of the Ortega government, celebrated the final resolution as a “victory.” “The truth triumphed because Brazil failed to “create a false narrative about the situation in the country. Although Ortega wants to forget about the OAS, the organization is not going to forget about Ortega, and therein lies the main victory,” McFields insisted.

In November 2021, the Ortega-Murillos announced the withdrawal of Nicaragua from the OAS under the allegation that “there is no people that accepts impositions”, in reference to the sentences that the organization formulated in a sustained manner since 2018. The exit process It lasts two years and will take effect next November. The Sandinista regime then raided and confiscated the OAS offices in Managua.

“High level dialogue”

Of what little remained of the Brazilian proposals was the “call to the Member States to do everything possible to encourage the Nicaraguan authorities to engage in a dialogue at the highest level.” While the General Assembly was taking place in Washington, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced that he is going to intercede with the Ortega-Murillo family to release one of the main symbols of repression, Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced to 26 years in prison. after refusing to be sent into exile along with 222 other opponents critical of the regime, stripped of their nationality in February. The Brazilian president announced this initiative this Thursday in Rome, after being received the day before by Pope Francis in an audience at the Vatican.

Political analysts doubt that Ortega will listen to Lula, since Managua has repeatedly rejected different bridges of understanding proposed by the international community, going through the OAS, the Vatican, leftist governments and the United States.

The representative of Antigua and Barbuda acknowledged that the OAS has extended its hand to the Nicaraguan government on multiple occasions: they have offered assistance to restore democracy and its fundamental principles. Unfortunately, however, these efforts have been met with scorn. Instead of progress, we have seen the erosion of democratic values ​​and political and human rights,” lamented the diplomat.

“It is our obligation to use our individual and collective influences to install the Nicaraguan authorities to participate in the dialogue. In this resolution we call on all member states to do so in the hope that the Nicaraguan government will respond positively before putting an end to the interests of the Nicaraguan people and the general well-being of Nicaragua,” Sanders said.

The approved resolution mandates the OAS Permanent Council to “continue dealing with the political and human rights situation in Nicaragua, regularly receiving updated information from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and other expert organizations.” “That it consider all additional actions that may be conducive to the effective exercise of representative democracy, the rule of law and the protection of human rights in the country,” the member states stress.

