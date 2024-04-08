lThe Organization of American States (OAS) called two emergency meetings for next week with the aim of addressing the serious diplomatic crisis unleashed between Ecuador and Mexico after Ecuadorian forces will assault the Mexican Embassy in Quito to remove former vice president Luis Glas, an ally of Rafael Correa, from there.

The assault led to the breaking of diplomatic relations by Mexico, that last Friday he had granted political asylum to Glas and planned to take him out of Quito this weekend.

The Ecuadorian police entered the Mexican embassy without authorization from the government of this country. Photo:Getty Images Share

Ecuador was the first to request this Sunday a meeting of the organization's Permanent Council for Tuesday and, a few hours later, Colombia and Bolivia requested another meeting for Wednesday.

The extraordinary meeting of the OAS promoted by Ecuador (…) will have as its point to discuss the “Rules of diplomatic relations and asylum”

The extraordinary meeting of the OAS promoted by Ecuador has been convened on Tuesday at the organization's headquarters in Washington at 3:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT) and will discuss the “Rules of diplomatic relations and of asylum”.

For its part, the meeting requested by Colombia and Bolivia will take place on Wednesday at 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT) and will address “the violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and its link with the figure of the asylum, as well as the injuries suffered by Mexican diplomatic personnel in Ecuador,” according to the call.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, already announced on Saturday on the social network

Colombia will promote action so that the IACHR issues precautionary measures in favor of Jorge Glass, whose right to asylum was barbarically violated. OAS and Celag must meet urgently to examine the breach of the Vienna convention by a member state. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) April 6, 2024

The Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, also announced this Sunday that he planned to request a meeting of the Permanent Council of the institution to discuss the issue, after having unequivocally rejected the assault on the embassy and “any action that violates or endangers risk” the inviolability enjoyed by diplomatic missions.

Almagro also expressed on Saturday his “solidarity with those who were victims of the inappropriate actions that affected the Mexican embassy in Ecuador,” a reaction that coincides with that of most of the international community.

