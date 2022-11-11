The Permanent Council, the executive body of the Organization of American States (OAS), has almost unanimously approved this Friday the opening of an external investigation into its Secretary General, the Uruguayan Luis Almagro, to determine if he incurred in an alleged “improper conduct ” in his sentimental relationship with an employee of the institution.

In the session at the OAS headquarters in Washington, the resolution presented by Uruguay and Antigua and Barbuda and entitled “Authorization for an external company to investigate the accusations against the Secretary General” received the yes of thirty countries and the abstention of two others. , Belize and Haiti. One last country, Grenada, was not present at the meeting.

The company that is selected to complete the investigation will have three months from its hiring to prepare a report that it will present to the chair of the Permanent Council.

The saga had begun in June, when the OAS received an anonymous complaint in an email accusing Almagro of having improperly promoted an official with whom he had a romantic relationship. The employee had gone from occupying an intermediate position in the institution to becoming the leader’s main adviser.

In October, a journalist published a story referring to the case and including details. Almagro, 59, said he had informed the organization’s inspector general’s office about the anonymous complaint. The office said the unknown accuser had provided no details warranting an investigation. But he did find that the details provided by the journalist deserved an investigation, and recommended that a company outside the institution be commissioned.

The anonymous whistleblower accuses Almagro in his email of having maintained “an intimate personal relationship with a Mexican official,” and of having promoted her, “suddenly and without competition, from a mid-level position to senior adviser.”

Almagro acknowledges the existence of a sentimental relationship, publicly known in OAS circles, with the Mexican political scientist Marian Vidaurri, but denies that he committed any improper action or that he violated the ethical codes of the institution. After the vote of the Permanent Council, the secretary general took the floor to “confirm and super-confirm” the existence of the love bond, known by “practically everyone”, which lasted about three years – “personally, perhaps the best of my life”- and ended several months ago. And he insisted that he supports the resolution and that the investigation gives “the best result with fruit”.

The OAS code of ethics stipulates that its workers “should not allow any intimate relationship with another staff member or collaborator to interfere with the performance of their duties or represent an obstacle for others in the workplace.”

Almagro will also be investigated for another accusation by the anonymous whistleblower, who maintains that the senior official did not adequately protect and fired a former domestic worker who worked in the official residence of the OAS and who had been assaulted by the ex-wife of the secretary general. The investigation must determine whether Almagro was aware of these alleged abuses and the cause of the worker’s dismissal.

The current Secretary General of the OAS, who took office in 2015, has gone through other controversies during his term. Nations like Mexico or Argentina have asked for his resignation. A court of the organization determined that Almagro had caused “moral, personal and professional damage” to the Brazilian Paulo Abrao for his statements when he decided not to renew the mandate of the activist at the head of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), approved unanimously seven months before. The senior Uruguayan official then justified his decision by assuring that he was defending the interests of the employees who had filed complaints of alleged favoritism and conflicts of interest against Abrao and the IACHR.

The case now open against Almagro evokes what happened in another institution based in Washington and of Latin American interest, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The American Mauricio Claver-Carone, president of this entity, was dismissed in October after an investigation determined that he had maintained a sentimental relationship with a bank employee, to whom he granted preferential treatment.

