Even the New York Times continues to question the health of incumbent President and presidential candidate Joe Biden. According to the newspaper, visitor logs show that Dr. Kevin Cannarda neurologist who has researched Parkinson’s disease, has been to the White House eight times in the past four months, between July 2023 and last March.

Doctor Kevin O’ConnorBiden’s personal physician, spoke for the first time on Monday, after the White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre struggled to answer questions about the president’s health during a press conference yesterday, July 9. “Biden undergoes extensive annual physicals,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that “most Americans don’t understand the extent of the medical care provided to the president, as many people are lucky if they get to see their doctor once or twice a year.” In contrast, the president’s medical unit is “just steps away from the residence” of the White House. Jean-Pierre added that the president has only seen a neurologist three times while in office and those visits were in conjunction with his annual physicals and that “a couple of times a week he does a verbal check-in with his doctor while he’s exercising.” Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor He then also spoke about Cannard, saying that “he has treated multiple patients at the White House for a wide range of neurological problems.”





But Jean-Pierre declined to say where Biden had seen the neurologist, whether the visits were at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center or elsewhere. According to the president’s latest medical examination report, released in February, “the outcome of an extremely detailed neurological examination was again reassuring” in that there were no findings consistent with a stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease or ascending lateral sclerosis. The letter added that there were no tremors or “motor weakness.”





Written by Biden’s physician, O’Connor, the letter added that Biden “demonstrates excellent motor dexterity.” Visitor logs show that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist who has researched Parkinson’s disease, visited the White House eight times between July 2023 and last March. Jean-Pierre declined to confirm the name of the doctor or explain why he was coming to the White House. “There are thousands of military personnel who come to the White House,” Jean-Pierre said. “Many of them are treated by the White House medical unit, and so we have to be very careful.”