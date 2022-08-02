The new video cards Nvidia are among the most anticipated things of the year, also because apparently they promise a generation leap of a certain level. There are numerous leaks and rumors that have revolved around these GPUs, with even specifications in full view.

It will be the official release to tell us if what has been said so far corresponds to the truth but in the meantime new rumors follow one another on the new one RTX 4070 Ti which according to the well-known leake kopite7kimiwill have a power very similar to the current RTX 3090 Ti, a monster of performance and price.

As I have mentioned before, there is an AD104 SKU with a 400W limit.

PG141-SKU331

a full-fat AD104 with 7680FP32

21Gbps 12G GDDR6X

It can easily match RTX 3090 Ti. – kopite7kimi (@ kopite7kimi) August 1, 2022



There is talk of a 7680-core CUDA GPU, 12 GB of GDDR6X RAM at 21 Gbps. Not bad. If this were the case we could find ourselves in front of a real monster but at half the price if not even less. What we know for now, however, is all “rumored”, as well as the specifications of the entire range:

RTX 4090, AD102-300, 16384FP32, 384bit 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X

RTX 4080, AD103-300, 10240FP32, 256bit (? 18Gbps 16G GDDR6?)

RTX 4070 Ti, AD104, 7680FP32, 21Gbps GDDR6X 12GB

RTX 4070, AD104-275, 7168FP32, 18Gbps GDDR6 10GB

Source: VideoCardz