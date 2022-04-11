When it happened, we took it as a simple rumor, as something that was not going to happen because it sounded absurd. Who in his right mind would bring back Chrono Cross? Isn’t it logical that a Gears 6 will also come? Well, that was when the leaks of Nvidia and its GeForce Now service.

The point here is that time passed and we see how the list becomes reality with each passing day. So, those leaks, were they real? One would think not, and even that it is about “rolling the dice and seeing what comes out”.

Let’s review the veracity – again – of all those supposed unannounced games to get a better idea of ​​what’s going on right now and what could happen in the medium or long term.

The games leaked from the Nvidia list that are now a reality

Among the leaks Nvidia we already saw that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition It is a reality and it is a matter of time before it jumps to PC. God of War already passed the same fate.

In Microsoft games we see that fable It was already announced ForzaHorizon 5 is already for sale and the supposed project of The Initiative it would Perfect Dark. side of Square Enix we already saw the remaster of Chrono Cross, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the announcement of tomb Raider with Unreal 5. is also confirmed Kingdom Hearts 4.

Uncharted came out on the list GeForceNow.

From capcom we have confirmed Street Fighter 6from Take Two the remasters of Grand Theft Auto. From EA are the titles of Respawn Entertainment from starwars. crytek confirmed crisis 4the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut It also came to PC.

This is not even half of the games on the leaked list of Nvidiait is for this reason that it seems more like a random list than it could be and not something “concrete”.

The obvious-sounding games that haven’t been announced yet

We already reviewed the games from the leaks of Nvidia that at the moment are a reality, whether they were published or, failing that, they were already announced. But what about the other titles on the list?

side of PlayStation It doesn’t sound unreasonable that we see returnal, Demon’s Souls or the same Ghost of Tsushima on PC, only all of that won’t happen in 2022, maybe until next year or much later.

It is an open secret that Resident Evil 4 Remake would also come out on PCworks on the remake of Resident Evil 4

Microsoft still needs to confirm that it exists gear 6which doesn’t sound illogical at all given that this franchise of The Coalition still pretty cool. From Square Enix we could see a remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics.

On the other hand, it is an open secret that capcom already working on the remake of Resident Evil 4 and in Dragon’s Dogma 6. Take Two has shown no sign of wanting to launch something other than the trilogy of Grand Theft Auto. Another title of which something has already been reported and that sounds real is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered or the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for PC.

The reason for the leak

It is worth remembering that the filtration of Nvidia It happened in September 2021 and that gave rise to a series of theories and statements that sounded strange and suspicious. This company acknowledged that someone accessed their database and took the list of games.

Until this point it sounded like an accident that happens to companies every day for one of several reasons. The point is that this list of video games, according to Nvidiait was only handled internally as something speculative.

That answer, wherever you see it, is the quick way out so as not to commit to everything that comes out in the future. Sure, there are very obvious titles, but given the way certain companies operate, you weren’t really expecting a Chrono Cross remaster since Square Enix never gave any signs that it was going to happen.

If you want to see the complete list of leaked games, you can go to this league at Reddit that collects all the information you already know.