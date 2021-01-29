Irish nutritionist Aoife Hearne urged not to give up your favorite food, even on a diet. Writes about this magazine RSVP Magazine.

According to the expert, those who are losing weight need to get used to eating their favorite foods in small portions and less often than in the past. And for this you need to eat them – this, according to Herne, is the only way to learn to control yourself.

When it comes to mood and mental health, it is very important to eat right, exercise regularly, and sleep well. This is a fact, and you can’t get away from it. I don’t think that one thing will be enough. All of these things are important for mental health. Ifa Herne nutritionist

