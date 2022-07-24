Choosing simple one-component meals and properly preparing for your vacation will help you avoid gaining weight on vacation. This was announced on Sunday, July 24, by a nutritionist Evgeny Arzamastsev.

According to him, the main danger for those who are overweight on vacation is the buffet.

“At the buffet, try focusing on one-ingredient dishes. It can be seafood or lean meat, it is worth remembering that it is always better than a cutlet or barbecue, ”said Arzamastsev “Gazete.Ru”.

He emphasized that it is necessary to dilute the diet with fresh or steamed vegetables, they should take up at least a third of the plate. You can also add local fruits to the diet.

“The main thing to remember is that you can gain weight on such a diet, extra pounds will appear due to the large amount of fructose,” the nutritionist concludes.

Earlier in the day, dietitian Elena Solomatina said that eating foods sold on the beaches could result in indigestion for vacationers, as well as infectious diseases. She noted that the process of preparing food in such places requires careful scrutiny. In addition, no one asks for health books from food vendors on the beaches.

Before that, in June, the endocrinologist Zukhra Pavlova told how fast food and sweets are harmful. Among the harmful products, the doctor also attributed deep-fried potatoes and meatballs. Proper nutrition requires a protein-fat-carbohydrate (BJU) balance of 40/30/30 percent, she added.