Eggs cannot be boiled or fried for a long time, because in this case the protein from them will be absorbed much worse. Nutritionist Olga Dekker from the National Society of Nutritionists spoke about this on her Instagram page.

According to the expert, it is best to boil soft-boiled eggs or fry fried eggs.

Decker added that in general, eggs are very healthy because they contain a lot of protein and lecithin. The nutritionist recommended eating different types of eggs, including duck, quail, and goose eggs.

The nutritionist also dispelled the myth that this product raises bad cholesterol. She recalled that 80% of this organic compound is produced in the liver, and only 20% enters the body with food.

