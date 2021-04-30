The chief nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health, Antonina Starodubova, told on the eve of the May holidays how to cook a healthy barbecue.

“Traditionally in the Caucasus, shish kebab is eaten with a lot of fresh and baked vegetables and herbs. They are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and bioflavonoids, ”she is quoted as saying “RIA News” April 30.

According to the expert, if there are no special medical contraindications, then you can choose any meat. It is important that the portion does not exceed 150 grams, she added.

The nutritionist advised to give preference to lean meats and poultry, or to cook fish, complementing the dish with a side dish of baked vegetables.

When buying pickled meat in a store, you should choose the least complex product, Starodubova noted. Citrus juice and tomato puree can be used as a homemade marinade, and kefir or natural low-fat yogurt can be the basis for the marinade.

The nutritionist recommended drinking the ready-made kebab with water, since sugary drinks, juices and alcohol will create an extra burden on the digestive system. If, after all, the choice fell on alcoholic beverages, then it is better to choose a glass of dry wine.

In addition, Starodubova recalled that meat and semi-finished meat products are perishable products that cannot be stored at room temperature. In this case, ready-made kebabs can be stored for no more than a day.

On April 28, nutritionist Margarita Koroleva named pomegranate juice the best marinade for barbecue. According to her, it makes the meat soft while retaining all its nutritional value.