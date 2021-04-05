The chief nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health, Antonina Starodubova, told who is suitable for intermittent meals with long periods of fasting.

According to the specialist, this type of nutrition should be prescribed by a doctor based on the results of a comprehensive assessment of the patient’s condition.

A mild option for intermittent fasting may be a recommendation to stop eating 2-4 hours before bedtime, Starodubova noted.

“Interval meals with longer periods of fasting should be prescribed as indicated, it may be suitable for patients with certain metabolic and hormonal production characteristics, but it should not be considered as a healthy alternative for everyone,” she quotes her as saying “RIA News»On Monday, 5 April.

The nutritionist stressed that the laws underlying healthy eating involve at least three main meals, one or two snacks, and are relevant for anyone.

Earlier, on April 2, nutritionists listed ways to get rid of the habit of overeating due to stress.

During times of stress and emotional hunger, experts advise giving preference to healthy light snacks. Recommended snacks include fruits, cottage cheese, cherry tomatoes, homemade popcorn, and natural Greek yogurt.