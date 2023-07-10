Vegetarianism is a lifestyle that some people follow for the sake of their health. As Irina Mansurova, a nutritionist and oncopsychologist at the Evroonko clinic, told Izvestia on July 10, this way of eating helps reduce the risk of developing cancer.

According to statistics, when the diet is predominantly plant-based, the incidence of cancer is reduced by 8-15%, but the mortality rate from cancer in vegetarians is the same as in meat-eaters, the specialist noted. Vegetarians have lower levels of glucose, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI) and generally lead healthier lives.

“Scientific studies have shown that eating large amounts of meat (red meat, processed meat, processed foods) increases the risk of cancers such as colon, esophagus, lung, uterus, stomach, prostate, breast, bladder and mouth “, – said Mansurova.

According to the recommendation of a nutritionist, in general, with a normal diet, processed meat and processed foods should be excluded from the diet, and red meat should be consumed no more than 500 g per week – as all this increases the risk of colorectal cancer by 20-30%.

“On the rest of the day, these foods should be replaced with vegetable protein (soy and other legumes), chicken (preferably breast), fish, low-fat dairy products and eggs. The method of preparation also matters. When meat is fried in a pan, grill or barbecue, carcinogenic compounds are released in it – heterocyclic amines, ”she pointed out.

However, a vegetarian diet cannot completely protect the body from cancer, although it does not contain the harmful nitrates and nitrites that are found in red meat, as well as heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are formed at high temperatures or when meat is smoked. products.

“It is believed that carotenoids (pumpkin, carrots, corn, tomatoes, salmon, lobster, shrimp), indoles (cabbage – all varieties, radishes, radishes, rutabaga, mustard seeds), isoflavones (various legumes such as broccoli , cauliflower, barley, beans and soybeans), fiber (fiber is found in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes),” the specialist explained.

In general, a balanced diet should be followed to reduce the risk of cancer, she noted. Do not forget that meat contains all the necessary amino acids, various trace elements and vitamins, and is an important source of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids..

“Any diet is extreme. A balanced diet should be followed, including vegetables and fruits. Adhere to the correct preparation of dishes (do not fry, do not smoke), give preference to a hearty breakfast, lunch and a light non-meat dinner. Limit alcohol, sugar, salt, polished cereals and animal fats, ”she concluded.

