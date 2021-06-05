Fruits and vegetables in winter can become too expensive for health and nutrition. According to nutritionist Asiyat Khachirova, residents of northern latitudes should make the most of summer time. In addition to the fact that the cost of greens, vegetables and fruits is decreasing, many of the products can be grown at home, the doctor said in an interview with Sputnik radio.

Since vegetables should make up half of a healthy grocery basket, you should take advantage of the deals and stocks in the summer. “Summer is the healthiest time of the year, when you have to gorge yourself on fruits and vegetables while they are cheap. You also need to do home preservation or freezing to reduce the cost of healthy food in the winter season. “

The nutritionist recommends buying fruits and vegetables for harvesting at farmers’ markets – there they are cheaper and tastier than in stores. In addition, you can grow your own food for a healthy diet. “Now the trend is returning to agriculture in summer cottages. Growing tomatoes and cucumbers from seedlings with your own hands, and then preserving all of this at home for the winter – it saves you very much. ” So, according to a specialist, you can create a supply of vitamins and significantly save your budget.

