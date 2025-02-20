The edible mushrooms, in their multiple varieties in Spain, are a product in many cases extraordinarily appreciated, and consumed especially in the cold months. To the experience of collecting them in the forest, it adds later The moment of cleaning That, although many think it will be faster and more effective under the water tap, it seems that experts do not recommend it.

For this exquisite food (some more than others, depending on the variety) the nutritionist Pablo Ojeda recommends not to wash it in any case with water, since we can break it, and when cooking them the process will be much less natural, loses its texture and Its original flavor. So if we don’t wash them …How should we put the mushrooms to the pan?

Thus we must clean the mushrooms before consuming them

Baked them. Istock

As we have said, Pablo Ojeda and other experts have the key to get all the way out of our mushroomspreserving its properties and taking out their organoleptic nuances, which are the ones that make them a special gastronomic product, while healthy.

On the one hand, the famous nutritionist explained in the program ‘Better late’ than any type of mushroom, from the boletus, to the navals, through the trumpets of death or mushrooms, it must be cleaned Better with a clean rag that is eliminating dirt, or with soft brushing with the same purpose. Patience, in this case, is basic to achieve the goal.

In Ojeda’s words, “we should not put the mushrooms under the water tap to wash them. This autumn product is usually very porous and, if we put them under the water jet they will absorb it and then, when cooking, they will not remain good, They lose a lot of flavor and cook badly“So, water could disrupt a gourmet product like this.





How many mushrooms is it healthy to eat?

Mushroom mushroom on the mountain Pixabay

The nutritionist recommends the consumption of mushrooms, without a doubt, but warns that, in addition to avoid absorbing water, We must eliminate external dirt to get rid of bacteria and posterior pollution they can carry. He also commented that they are a Interesting food under caloriesbut it has a caveat.

What exception did the nutrition expert refer to? Because “mushrooms are indeed, are low in calories, although our body costs them quite assimilated, They are not precisely digestive. For this reason, people with a delicate stomach and heavy digestions should reduce their dinner consumption, because at night they can bother a little more of the account if we eat too many. “

As for the way of cooking them, once cleaned with a gently rag or a brush, Ojeda recommended a scrambled with egg, while wanting to disassemble the myth of consumption this versatile product. “People have always had respect for Egg yolksvery demonized, when it turns out that it is where the majority of vitamins, and also healthy fats”

