Maintaining a balanced diet is essential to enjoy a Good health. For that reason, more and more experts insist on the importance of Choose food that we consume daily, avoiding those that can negatively affect our body. However, at present, with the large number of products available in supermarkets, it is easy to fall into unhealthy habits Without realizing it. In this sense, the nutritionist Pablo Ojeda has pointed out in the program ‘Las Mañanas’ of Kiss FM, what is, in his opinion, The worst food we can consume. And the most worrying thing is that is present in almost all houses.

According to the nutrition expert, for many people the main culprits of poor diet are Fatsthe Carbohydrates or the cholesterol. However, Pablo Ojeda considers that there is an even worse enemy and that, on many occasions, It goes unnoticed. “Many times he is very afraid of fat, he is afraid of carbohydrates, he is afraid of cholesterol, but I think that excess sugar is really the worst,” said the nutritionist.

The sugar costumes These are the names that can be hidden under: Maltose glucose fructose sugarlose Melaza negra Panela Azúcar de caña Azúcar moreno Azúcar de coco Azúcar de remolacha Azúcar de dátiles Azúcar de palma Azúcar turbinado Azúcar muscovado Azúcar en bruto Azúcar glass Azúcar glacé Azúcar de repostería Azúcar invertido Azúcar líquido Azúcar de cebada Azúcar de frutas Azúcar refinado Néctar de agave Néctar de coco Maltodextrina Dextrina Trehalosa Galactosa Sorbitol Manitol Xilitol Isomalt erythritol ribose alulosa tagatous pollidextrous concentrate of fruit juice juice Evaporate cane juice

Excessive sugar consumption is related to multiple health problems, such as obesitythe Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases And even Metabolic disorders. However, society remains without perceiving sugar as a real danger, although its presence in the modern diet is overwhelming.

The worst products according to the nutritionist

But if there is a product that Ojeda stands out as The worst of allThey are the sugary soft drinks. «In fact, I have ever commented that, for me, they ask you: ‘Hey, what is the worst food? What is the worst you can take? ‘ Well, I always say that sugary soft drinks, ”he said flatly.









These drinks, although refreshing and pleasant to the palate, contain huge amounts of sugar and his Frequent consumption Not only favors the weight gainbut also generates glucose spikes in blood that can derive in long -term health problems.

The ‘hidden’ sugar

As the nutrition expert points out, one of the big problems of sugar is that many times It is not found with the naked eye In the ingredients of the products we consume, which makes many people create mistakenly They are avoiding their consumption. “But what happens? That many times we start reading the labels of the products to see if it carries sugar and many times the word sugar does not appear anywhere and you say: ‘Man, wide is Castilla. As this has no sugar, I’m going to take triple ‘. But there are ways of camouflating ‘sugar’ with other names that are not sugar, ”he warned.

According to the nutritionist, one of the tricks more used by industry is the use of alternative names To refer to sugar. This makes, on many occasions, go unnoticed For consumers. «There are approximately 50 and 60 different names for sugar not to call sugar. For example, brown sugar, arce syrup, agave syrup, panela, glucose syrup, maltitol, dextrose … and even if it puts honey or puts integral sugar, or put Inform and learn to identify these names on products labels. Since the clue For healthy eating, not only is it in Avoid evident sugarbut also in knowing how to recognize those products that contain it covert.