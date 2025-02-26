Maintain a healthy lifestyle It is key to enjoying good health. The balanced diethe physical exercise and the management of stress They are essential factors for Prevent diseases and improve our quality of life. However, in recent years, one of the enemies par excellence of health has been cholesterol, a substance that has generated concern in the population and has led many to modify your diet or resort to medication To keep it under control. But is it really so dangerous to have high cholesterol?

To shed some light on this subject, the nutritionist Pablo Ojeda has given his opinion in the program ‘Las Mañanas’ by Kiss FM, where he wanted disassemble some myths and clarify To what extent it is harmful to have more than 200 of blood cholesterol.

One of the most forceful messages left Ojeda in his speech was that Overcome 200 cholesterol does not have to be a problem If healthy life habits are taken. “Nothing is going to happen because you have cholesterol to 220 if you have good life habits,” said the expert. That is, it is not just the level of cholesterol in itself, but of the context in which the patient is. As the nutritionist explained, if a person maintains an active and healthy lifestyle, it does not have to worry in excess.

The real problem of cholesterol: the associated factors

After this statement, Ojeda wanted to emphasize that The real problem cholesterol is not its amount in blood, but the risk factors that accompany it. “The problem is the associates, which we often forget them,” he said. In this regard, he explained that cholesterol becomes dangerous When it goes hand in hand with other health problems: “When we have very high sugar levels, when we have chronic inflammation, hypertension, bad habits, it does make this cholesterol more danger in our body.” This means that, beyond obsessing with a figure, the really important thing is Stay active and control other indicators, such as blood pressure or blood sugar levels.









Is it enough to take medication to reduce cholesterol?

Another of the points addressed by the nutritionist is the mistake to think that Taking a pill to lower cholesterol is enough to stay healthy. “If you take the pill, keep cholesterol at bay, but you continue taking the ‘donettes’ of four in four, you keep smoking, you continue on the couch …”, Ojeda warned, making it clear that the problem is not solved only with medication . In other words, reduce cholesterol with medications It makes no sense if the habits that have led to their increase are not corrected first of all. “You will go forward for those habits that have taken you to cholesterol, but many times we focus on a single element and we are very afraid,” he said.

Finally, Ojeda wanted to dismantle another of the most widespread myths: the Demonization of certain foods They contain cholesterol. «’No, it is that salmon has a lot of cholesterol, it is that the egg has a lot of cholesterol’, hey and? Worry about moving from the couch, ”said the expert.