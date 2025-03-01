He refined sugar It is an ingredient present in our day to day, which we can find from simple cookies to the coffee we drink every morning and in the soda cans that we consume occasionally. However, this does not mean that it is one of the healthiest and, in fact, can put our organism at risk and its operation.

For years, nutritionists and health experts have warned about the damages of a diet where this sweetener is in large quantities. According to these food specialists, the consumption of this sweetener increases the risk of suffer from cardiovascular diseasesoverweight and obesity, hypertension, diabetes, oral problems and even cancer. That is why more and more people are aware of the dangers that this usual intake can cause.

What many do not know is that, although in food labels we do not find this ingredient, it can be found hidden under different names that we are not all able to identify. Is what many have called ‘Ghost Sugar’which is hidden in many products, even in those who presume to be healthy (dietary foods, light, ‘zero’ …).

The nutritionist has spoken about it Pablo Ojedawhich has explained what are the keys to avoid falling into this hidden sweetener. In its usual section in the program 'Las Mañanas Kiss' by Kiss FM, the specialist in healthy eating has warned of the Dangers for our health that can have consumed usually sugar.









Pablo Ojeda explains how to identify the ‘ghost sugar’ in food

«Many times he is afraid of fat, carbohydrates or cholesterol. But I think Really excess sugar is the worst», He recognized in the radio space. «I have ever commented that when they ask me ‘What is the worst food you can take?’ sugary soft drinks», Said the expert regarding this type of products.

However, many times this sugar It is not reflected as such in nutritional information Of the labels, which makes us believe that they are somewhat healthier. Nothing is further from reality, the truth is that this ingredient is hidden under other names that are specified, according to the Andalusian: «Sometimes the word sugar does not appear anywhere. And you say ‘man, wide is Castilla! As this has no sugar, I’m going to take triple ‘, ”he recalled, pointing out that this is not a good way to proceed.

«There are ways to camouflage sugar with other names They are not sugar, ”he said. As explained by Pablo Ojeda in Kiss FM, on the labels of some products of our supermarkets we find “Between 50 and 60 different names not to call sugar sugar”. Among them, some such as sucrose, fructose, glucose, corn syrup, honey, brown sugar, maltodextrin, xylitol or erythritol, among others.

These types of names do nothing but hide an ingredient as harmful as sugar, but the reality is that they remain the same: «Even if you put honey, brown sugar or whole sugar, it is still sugar», Pablo Ojeda concluded, warning of the dangers of this sugar consumption.

The Andalusian nutritionist version coincides with those of the World Health Organization (WHO), which in many occasions has warned about the urgency of reducing sugar consumption, especially in childhood. That is why from the agency they recommend adults Do not take more than 30 grams of free sugars a daywhich is about seven lumps more or less.