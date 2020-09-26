Nutritionist and nutritionist Arina Skoromnaya on Saturday, September 26, in an interview with radio Sputnik refuted the prevailing opinion about the benefits of low-fat, dietary and slimming foods.

Moreover, the specialist explained that foods with artificially low fat content can be harmful.

“Low-fat foods are harmful because humans need fats, and if we all eat low-fat, we will make our health worse. Calcium cannot be absorbed without fat, so there is no practical benefit in low-fat dairy products. There have already been several studies that such products have a negative effect on metabolism, ”Skoromnaya said.

Another “healthy” product, the benefits of which are greatly exaggerated, is freshly squeezed juices, especially in the morning. According to the nutritionist, sugar jumps from them very strongly.

In addition, the nutritionist explained that it is very important to carefully read the composition and pay attention to the manufacturer’s reputation. For example, even if fitness bars and weight loss cereals are sold in the diet food department, they may contain sugar.

