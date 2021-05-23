Avocado is an ideal food for improving the functioning of the gastrointestinal tract. Nutritionist Elena Kalen told about this on Saturday, May 22.

“The fruit contributes to weight loss. Despite the rather large calorie content – 214 kcal per 100 grams – it contains a lot of fiber. The use of fiber normalizes the digestive tract, speeds up metabolism and has a beneficial effect on hormonal levels, ”said Kalen on her Instagram page.

Avocados contain many vitamins and minerals, especially potassium, she said. This fruit helps with inflammation, is responsible for strengthening the immune system and reduces the risk of arthritis. In addition, it contains antioxidants that contribute to the processes of rejuvenation and weight loss, the nutritionist noted.

An important advantage of avocados is the content of healthy fats, and the high calorie content does not interfere with its use, even with diabetes. It is also high in folate, which increases serotonin levels and helps deal with emotional pits, Kalen concluded.

