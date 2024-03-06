The health of a woman, like a man, directly depends on the quality and quantity of food consumed. At the same time, as practice shows, women are characterized by certain dietary mistakes that can cause serious harm to health. On March 7, nutritionist and expert in the field of healthy nutrition at the Level Kitchen service Tatyana Meshcheryakova told Izvestia about how to avoid them.

The first mistake, she says, is an excess of simple carbohydrates, especially during frequent snacking. By nature, women tend to feel hunger much more acutely. That is why, in most cases, they are more comfortable eating more often, four to six times a day in small portions, including snacks.

“Frequent snacks in small portions are not harmful, but women often increase portions, and most often, due to their love for sweets, they completely replace healthy meals with simple carbohydrates in various forms. For example, it is advisable to completely exclude white bread and baked goods, which are especially popular as a snack, from the diet (not only for women, but also in the general family diet),” the doctor noted.

Simple carbohydrates can also include a seemingly healthy food product – freshly squeezed fruit juices (not packaged), which are a concentrate of simple carbohydrates and actively stimulate the release of insulin. Therefore, the nutritionist recommended drinking fruit juices not in their pure form: it is better to dilute them with water or drink fruit and vegetable options.

“Simple carbohydrates include white sugar, which it is advisable to exclude or limit in your diet. Remember that snacks such as buns, cookies, crackers, chocolate, candies, dried fruits are still the same fast carbohydrates. It is advisable to completely eliminate the use of such products, or, as a last resort, postpone it until the first half of the day,” the specialist added.

The second common mistake she named is the tactic of excluding fats from the daily diet in pursuit of reducing calories, low-fat nutrition. A characteristic feature of the physiology of the female body is an increased fat content (1.5–2 times more than that of a man with a normal muscle-fat ratio). At the same time, the role of fat for the body is extremely important.

“It is necessary that a woman’s daily diet be saturated with high-quality fats – unrefined vegetable oils, fish, nuts, meat products, eggs, natural non-fat dairy products. The recommended intake of fats in the diet is 1 g per kg of weight, respectively, from 50 to 100 g per day,” Meshcheryakova said.

The third mistake is giving up complex carbohydrates. Many women who are keen on active weight loss or control, often along with simple carbohydrates, also reduce or completely eliminate complex carbohydrates. According to the doctor, giving up foods such as cereals, legumes, and whole grain bread is a mistake.

“After all, it is complex carbohydrates that are responsible for normal blood sugar levels and a feeling of satiety, which maintains a woman’s stable psycho-emotional background and good mood. Complex carbohydrates are also a source of daily energy for the body. The intake of complex carbohydrates varies significantly depending on your goals, current weight, physical activity and age, and your trainer will help you calculate it,” she explained.

The fourth no less popular mistake, according to the specialist, is the pursuit of a low-calorie diet, when a woman tries to get quick weight loss results and goes for a long period on extremely low calories (from 800 to 1000 Kcal per day). Thus, a deep deficiency of a number of essential amino acids (valine, leucine, tryptophan and others), minerals (magnesium, zinc, selenium, potassium, iron), all groups of vitamins and other food components appears in the body.

“In the future, this can lead to various disorders in the gastrointestinal tract, cardiovascular and immune systems, or the development of various diseases, ranging from disorders of the central nervous system to disruptions in the endocrine system. When losing weight, it is important to choose the right tactics (in accordance with age, physical and mental stress, current weight, eating habits, etc.). The basic recommendation is to reduce calories by 15–20%, which is considered the safest and most physiological tactic,” the nutritionist warned.

The fifth mistake that the doctor talked about was the passion for carbonated drinks. This is a serious mistake for any person, as it ruins the health of the body.

“Remember that drinking carbonated drinks seriously disrupts the acid-base balance and creates a risk of deficiency of a number of minerals (primarily the alkaline minerals potassium, calcium and magnesium), which are responsible for healthy joints, nails, teeth, normal functioning of the central nervous and cardiovascular systems. vascular systems,” Meshcheryakova noted.

