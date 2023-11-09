Nutritionist Koroleva: cabbage promotes detoxification and renewal of the body

Cabbage helps renew the body thanks to the sulfur it contains, said Doctor of Medical Sciences, nutritionist Margarita Koroleva. About the benefits of the product told in an interview with Sputnik radio.

The specialist explained that cabbage helps maintain the necessary level of the antioxidant glutathione in cells, a substance that promotes the timely removal of toxins and waste from the body. In addition, according to her, consuming this vegetable will help avoid chronic intoxication. “If you live in a city where there is a lot of industrial production, it is important to take care of detoxification of the body. Glutathione helps us with this, and, accordingly, sulfur-containing products, including cabbage,” concluded Koroleva.

