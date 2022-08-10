What seasonal berries should be consumed in August in a conversation with the radio Sputnik On August 10, a nutritionist, nutritionist Zoya Bogdanova told. She gave some advice and told which berries are the most beneficial for the body.

The list of the most useful berries in the first half of August includes blueberries, blueberries, black currants, raspberries and gooseberries. The nutritionist separately noted that blueberries and blueberries store a huge amount of useful vitamins and substances.

“Blueberries and blueberries are two absolutely incredible berries. They help detoxify the body, cleanse blood vessels, cleanse the intestines, have a great effect on metabolic processes, in part they even improve hormonal levels and can be used to prevent cancer. In addition, blueberries and blueberries have antibacterial properties and are high in fiber, which many people are deficient in. These berries are indicated even for diabetics,” she said.

Bogdanova said that raspberries actually hold the record for the amount of useful substances. As the nutritionist explained, raspberries can be great for both colds and chills and headaches.

“Raspberries make our body work harder and burn fat, but at the same time increase appetite. If you want to keep the figure, you need to keep this in mind. In the East, raspberries were considered a cure for infertility,” the expert added.

The doctor also reminded about the antibacterial properties of blackcurrant, which is great for inflammation in the throat, stomach or intestines. She also added that blackcurrant perfectly restores strength.

Bogdanova also talked about the many benefits of gooseberries for the human body.

“Gooseberries are an amazing diuretic, and if you are prone to puffiness, then gooseberries are indispensable. It also relieves acute symptoms of gastrointestinal upset, but this berry is contraindicated for stomach ulcers. Gooseberries contain a lot of pectin, which prevents heavy metals and radioactive substances from settling in the body. In addition, gooseberries contain substances that prevent the development of tumors, ”the doctor concluded.

