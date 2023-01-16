Nutritionist Bol listed five ways to organically gain the missing weight

To gain weight, you need to set realistic goals and choose the right foods, says dietitian Mike Ball. He addressed underweight people and listed five ways to gain weight in Eat This, Not That!

Bol explained that the lack of weight may indicate body mass index less than 18.5. He added that often this problem is solved in the wrong way: a person begins to eat high-calorie and carbohydrate-rich foods, which can lead to overweight and poor health.

In order to organically gain the missing weight, Bol first of all recommends finding out the cause of a low body mass index. To do this, he advises to consult a doctor to rule out possible health problems. Then the doctor proposes to draw up a nutrition program in which there will be a sufficient amount of proteins, fats, carbohydrates and vitamins. Healthy fats are monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats found in vegetable oils, avocados, nuts, seeds and fish.

See also The authorities of the Vinnytsia region reported a drone attack on Ladyzhynska TPP Related materials:

According to Bol, it is important to set realistic goals and not expect dramatic changes in the short term. He warned that a sharp weight gain is stress for the body, which can lead to negative consequences. He also drew attention to the importance of physical exercise, in particular weight training, which increases muscle mass.

For those who find it difficult to gain weight through nutrition and exercise alone, Bol advised considering taking supplements. For example, he recommended adding protein powder to smoothies.

Previously, Mike Ball named five signs indicating the need to lose weight. In his opinion, the importance of losing weight is also indicated by high cholesterol in the tests, as well as pre-diabetes and diabetes.