Natalya Kruglova, a physician from the National Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists, named foods that women should limit in their diet.

The nutritionist warned that gaining excess weight can lead to the development of gynecological diseases. To avoid this, you should avoid foods rich in saturated fats, which are fatty meats, convenience foods, and sausages.

Kruglova noted that women are not recommended to consume more than 40-50 grams of simple carbohydrates per day, since high sugar intake negatively affects collagen synthesis. This, in turn, affects the health of the skin. The nutritionist advised to refrain from sweets and yoghurts with fruit additives.

According to Kruglova, nuts and vegetable oils have a good effect on the female body, since they are a source of vitamin E, which is necessary for the renewal of skin cells. You should also add fiber-rich foods to your diet, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grain breads, and leafy greens.

Fats are best obtained from seafood and fatty fish. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which protect the heart system from heart and vascular diseases, writes “Federal news agency»On Saturday, March 6th.

Earlier, on March 4, a nutritionist said that before bedtime, it is allowed to eat foods containing easily digestible protein. According to the specialist, this will not affect the figure.