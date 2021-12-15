Nutritionist Andrey Bobrovsky said that honey, lemon and ginger can be harmful to people with certain diseases.

In conversation with Nation News On December 14, a specialist explained that honey is most dangerous for people with excess weight and diseases of the digestive system, as well as with disorders of carbohydrate metabolism. According to the doctor, “the intake of simple carbohydrates into the body is dangerous.”

Lemon, as noted by Bobrovsky, is a food acid, and if consumed regularly in large quantities can lead to irritation of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, lemon can be harmful for people with gastritis. RT…

The nutritionist noted that lemon does not help cure the disease. It increases the level of vitamin C, thereby facilitating the course of the disease.

As for ginger, it should not be abused by those who have already encountered gastritis or other gastrointestinal diseases, the TV channel notes. “360”…

In September, the doctor of the highest category, otolaryngologist, candidate of medical sciences Vladimir Zaitsev spoke about the dangers of excessive consumption of lemon during the cold season, as it can provoke a sore throat. The tonsils are irritated, resulting in inflammation and tonsillitis.