Post-vacation tips gave Roskachestvo dietitian Elena Solomatina.

“No diet will make sense if you do not follow the drinking regimen. Water should be drunk slowly, not in one gulp – so that it passes into the cells. The fact is that the enzymes that provide metabolism work in a certain viscosity, so without water, all efforts will be in vain, ”said the specialist.

The diet, according to Solomatina, should be dominated by foods rich in fiber: vegetables and greens. You should not get carried away with sweet fruits, she stressed. Useful and sour-milk products. Probiotics and bifidobacteria will help restore the intestinal microflora.

It is important to observe the sleep schedule and go to bed before midnight. The most suitable time for falling asleep is 22:00-23:00. Do not forget about physical activity. “Ideally, you need to walk 10 thousand steps a day, and you can do it in an apartment. Intensive walking is excellent for weight loss,” said the nutritionist.

