For people on a diet, the problem of lack of weight loss is not uncommon. Nutritionist Dmitry Semiryadov in a radio interview Sputnik on Wednesday, April 3, listed the main mistakes of those losing weight that can interfere with achieving the desired result.

The mechanism for losing weight is primarily to reduce the amount of calories you get from food. They should be less than the number of calories burned during the day. But you can make mistakes in your calculations, since other factors also influence the energy balance in the human body.

“For example, a person may have an increased appetite due to a decrease or increase in cortisol levels due to stress. There may be a deficiency of vitamins, minerals, a lack of magnesium, zinc, chromium, iron, which also increases appetite. Fatigue, exhaustion of a person and his nervous system due to stress or other reasons can lead to the fact that he simply will have little strength to maintain physical activity,” Semiryadov listed.

He emphasized that the first step is to understand these aspects, and only then follow the diet. In addition, the wrong environment or loneliness can prevent you from successfully losing extra pounds. He noted that it is “easier, more fun and more effective for a person to lose weight when he has some kind of mentor or team that supports him and motivates him.”

According to Semiryadov, it is important to plan your diet correctly. Everyone who is losing weight needs to know what their daily intake of proteins, fats and carbohydrates is. He recommended finding a suitable training program to avoid mistakes.

“If a person does not have any serious illnesses or severe excess weight, you can contact a competent trainer and nutritionist. If you have any diseases or significant excess weight, I advise you to contact doctors who work with excess body weight. Some require consultation with a psychotherapist or psychologist,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, on April 2, INVITRO gastroenterologist, Ph.D. Svetlana Uzhevko recommended not to sharply reduce the calorie intake in an effort to lose weight by summer. She explained that it is better to achieve results over several months, gradually reducing caloric intake and increasing physical activity. The specialist advised not to suddenly introduce high physical activity into your life, since due to it, weight may not only not decrease, but also increase due to an increase in muscle mass and food consumption to restore strength.

On March 26, doctor Ekaterina Kashukh named Izvestia the three most important mistakes when losing weight. According to her, the first mistake is the incorrect composition of the diet. The second mistake is the wrong approach to physical activity. The third mistake, according to the doctor, is expecting an instant result.