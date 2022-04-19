Candidate of Medical Sciences, nutritionist Elena Solomatina said that eating a number of foods does not lead to satiety, but to an increase in hunger.

In conversation with the radio Sputnik on Tuesday, April 19, the specialist noted that the body needs a sufficient amount of fats, proteins, carbohydrates, minerals and vitamins. If any of these elements is missing, then the feeling of hunger will quickly return and even intensify, which happens when eating fast food.

“The body wants to eat even more after eating fast food, because it cannot find useful substances in it. <...> The body receives a lot of carbohydrates and fats from fast food, and there are a minimum of other useful substances, so I want to eat more, ”explained the nutritionist.

Solomatina pointed out that “fast food” creates a short-term feeling of fullness due to the presence of a large amount of fat in it. Meanwhile, the feeling of hunger after this returns, and the situation will repeat itself if it is again satisfied with fast food.

The nutritionist clarified that an excess of calories leads to the growth of adipose tissue, and if it becomes too much, then it begins to dictate its will to the body. She explained that the hormone leptin after a meal should “say” that the body is full of food and enough for it, but instead it gives the wrong signals, writes “Moscow 24”. As a result, the fuller a person becomes, the more he wants to eat.

On April 18, Oleg Abakumov, a general practitioner, said that sugar and salt affect a person’s immunity, so the cause of frequent illnesses may be in malnutrition. According to him, it is better to refuse sweet, as well as highly salty foods (for example, fast food), because such food causes direct damage to health and destroys the immune system, the channel notes. “360”.

March 15, nutritionist Natalia Kruglova in an interview with RT told how to replace fast food with healthy analogues. The easiest substitution option, she says, is a sandwich made with whole grain bread—an extra source of dietary fiber, B vitamins, and magnesium. The expert recalled that the products used for sandwiches cannot be stored without a refrigerator for more than a couple of hours, the site writes. kp.ru.

On March 12, nutritionist Elizaveta Vardanyan said that fast food can be replaced with fermented milk products, cheese, nuts, fruits, vegetables or berries. She noted that a homemade sandwich made from whole grain bread with cheese and vegetables could be a healthy alternative to a burger. “Star”.