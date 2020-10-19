Due to the excessive intake of unhealthy snacks, the health of children is always damaged. With this, their immunity also becomes weak and you know how important it is to be strong at this time. Madhuri Ruia, a Nutritionist and Pilates expert, says that it is very important to pay attention to children’s eating habits during the festive season. Children should be fed nutritious and tasty food to keep them healthy and increase immunity. Madhuri has told 3 such foods which every parent should include in their child’s diet daily and should not be kept away from them even during the festive season.

AlmondChoosing healthy and tasty food for your child is a really difficult task for any parent. You have to feed your child healthy food in such a way that they do not become bored and his body gets necessary nutrition. Almond is a food that can be good in addition to being healthy and healthy, helping to boost your child’s immunity. Almonds contain a high amount of vitamin E which acts as an antioxidant and supports pulmonary immune function. Vitamin E also prevents infection from viruses and bacteria. Almonds are also rich in copper which helps the immune system to function normally. Zinc present in it plays a major role in the immune system. Almonds also contain iron, which plays an important role in spreading and preparing immune cells, especially lymphocytes. To strengthen the immunity of children, feed them a handful of almonds daily.

banana

Banana is a very nutritious fruit and its taste is also liked by children. You can easily include this fruit in your child’s diet. Bananas contain vitamin B6, vitamin C, vitamin A, selenium, and protein, which helps to form new red blood cells and digest proteins in the body. In this festive season, to increase your child’s immunity, place a banana daily in his diet. You can give them banana smoothies for breakfast or feed them a banana in the evening snack.

turmeric

One of the most powerful spices in Indian spices is turmeric. Which contains calcium, fiber, iron and zinc etc. This gives nourishment to the children easily and you can add turmeric to the children’s diet in many ways. While making vegetable or heating milk, just add a pinch of turmeric to it. Turmeric also has anti-inflammatory properties that work to increase the immunity of the child. In addition, turmeric also has anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties, which acts to strengthen immunity. So feed turmeric to the child every day and follow this rule not only during the festival, but also before and after it.