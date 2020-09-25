The certified nutritionist appreciated the menu of Russian show business stars and gave them his recommendations. His words are quoted by Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Nutritionist and Ayurvedic Denis Chekh, got acquainted with the diet of TV presenter Yana Rudkovskaya, People’s Artist of Russia Alla Pugacheva and pop singer Philip Kirkorov and shared his opinion on the correctness of their methods of preserving the figure.

According to Rudkovskaya, a kefir diet helped her in the fight against postpartum kilograms. “The very first five days I drank only 1.5 liters of kefir, six servings a day and nothing else. Was it hard for me? Yes, but only for the first two days, ”she said.

Denis Cech called this type of diet harmful, especially in the first days after childbirth, and as a healthy alternative, he suggested including in the diet boiled cereals with sesame seeds in milk, raisins, dark grapes, spinach, fruits and light meat soups without potatoes with various spices. such as ginger, turmeric, cumin and pink salt.

Alla Pugacheva prefers to keep herself in shape with the help of the “USSR” diet. That is, you need to exclude from the diet three “C” – salty, sweet and rich, and “P” is a fasting day.

“A clear, understandable and effective approach!” – Cech commented on the choice of the artist. “Salty foods retain water and often inhibit weight loss, especially for women over 50. Sweets are also not helpful in weight loss, nor is excessive consumption of fruits, especially after 5 pm. Pastry is the reason not only for extra pounds, but also for metabolic disorders. Baking causes heaviness after eating, swelling, a desire to sit, lie down, and sometimes sleep. And sometimes nausea, a feeling of heaviness in the body. A fasting day is a compensation for what we eat in a week, and therefore Alla Pugacheva’s approach is effective and useful, ”the specialist added.

Philip Kirkorov, at the moment, feeds on a special system. Once a week, the artist allows himself the so-called “day of sin”, when you can eat everything, even baked goods. Only sweet alcohol and beer are banned.

According to the nutritionist, the singer is following a very healthy method. “The point is not to“ keep yourself in the grip ”, but in a reasonable approach, where there is time for both limitations, and the“ day of sin ”, but the main thing is that such a day should not be more often than 1-2 times a week. And to increase the effectiveness of this approach will allow a fasting day and the exclusion of dairy and sour milk products, especially in the absence of regular physical training. I would also like to add that for people weighing “10+ kg” from their norm it is not worth doing a “day of sin”, since there is a great risk of breaking loose and going into a “food binge”, ”said Denis Cech.

In July, a 70-year-old model revealed the secret to losing weight quickly in isolation. Due to the weight gain during the pandemic, she discovered the keto diet. Its peculiarity lies in the low carbohydrate content and high protein content.