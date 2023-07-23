Choosing the wrong picnic treats can lead to health problems. On July 23, a nutritionist, candidate of medical sciences Elena Solomatina warned about this in an interview with radio Sputnik.

“In this case, the more natural the product, the more dangerous,” she said.

According to the expert, it is important not to forget that in the summer food spoils much faster due to the heat. Slicing and storing in an unventilated package, such as a plastic bag, further speeds up this process. In such a situation, the risk of poisoning is much higher.

A cooler bag will help keep food fresh. If it is not there, but you want to organize a picnic, it would be better to refuse complex dishes.

“Sandwiches should be prepared on the spot: take the bread separately, it can be cut in advance, unlike sausage or cheese. Fruits and vegetables should also be washed and cut on the spot. <...> Take more dry foods with you, for example, biscuits, ”concluded Solomatina.

In May, Invitro epidemiology expert Daria Tikhonova spoke about the dangers of storing spoiled food in the refrigerator. According to her, this is fraught with the risk of contracting intestinal infections. She added that it is very important to observe the storage regime and expiration dates of products, regularly inspect them for mold, and if it is found, immediately discard the product.